Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (8-4, 4.38 ERA) vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.25)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (10-4, 4.10) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (5-5, 4.42)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.73) vs. RHP Brad Keller (7-10, 4.01)

Twins update

The Twins (66-42) had a 5-2 road trip and begin a 10-game homestand (three vs. KC, three vs. Atlanta and four vs. Cleveland). … They hit 52 home runs in July after 51 in June, 56 in May and 58 in March/April and are the first team in MLB history with three consecutive 50-homer months. They lead MLB with 210 home runs, 15 short of the club record. … The Twins have an extra-base hit in 63 consecutive games. The club record is 98 in 2009. … Perez gave up 11 runs in 11⅔ innings in consecutive starts vs. Kansas City in June. Odorizzi has given up eight runs in 10 innings in two starts vs. the Royals. … The Twins are hitting .196 in extra innings after Thursday’s 12-inning loss at Miami.

Royals update

Kansas City (40-70) trails the Twins by 27 games in the AL Central. … C Martin Maldonado, RHP Homer Bailey and LHP Jake Diekman were traded in July. OF Terrance Gore, P Wily Peralta and IFs Chris Owings and Lucas Duda have been cut. … Sparkman gave up eight hits and eight runs in five innings vs. Cleveland on Saturday. … 2B Whit Merrifield is second in MLB with 138 hits. He’s hitting .300/.356/.480. … RF Jorge Soler has 28 homers and 73 RBI. … SS Adalberto Mondesi (shoulder), the MLB leader with 31 stolen bases, is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Saturday but might not be ready yet. … Royals pitchers have the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Chris Miller