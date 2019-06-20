Four-game series at KaufFman Stadium

Thursday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-2, 2.24 ERA) vs. RHP Glenn Sparkman (1-3, 4.01)

Friday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (7-3, 4.09) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (4-6, 5.33)

Saturday, 1:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (8-3, 2.86) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.64)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 4.76) vs. RHP Homer Bailey (6-6, 4.82)

Twins update

The Twins (48-25) ended a nine-game homestand 5-4, one that included taking two of three from the Royals last weekend at Target Field. They have won 18 of their past 27 games. SS Jorge Polanco, who didn't play Wednesday, has been on base 32 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors this season. The team record is 43 by Joe Mauer in 2015. … The Twins lead MLB in runs, home runs, total bases, extra base hits, OPS, run differential, slugging percentage, batting average and fewest strikeouts. Ten players have an OPS above the league average of .749. … OF Max Kepler has walked 33 times, 27 as a leadoff hitter, and is fifth in MLB in bases on balls. … The Twins are hitting .298 against lefthanders. … DH Nelson Cruz needs one home run to tie Rocky Colavito (374) for 78th on the all-time list.

Royals update

Kansas City (25-49) have the second-worst record in baseball. The Royals went 0-2 at home vs. the Twins in the first week of the season. … SS Adalberto Mondesi (groin) is questionable. 3B Hunter Dozier (thorax) is on the injured list. He was hitting .314. … OF Jorge Soler is among AL leaders with 20 homers and 52 RBI. … The Royals are 26th in MLB with a 4.98 team ERA. … Bailey threw 7⅔ scoreless innings in Wednesday's 9-0 victory in Seattle and 2B Whit Merrifield drove in six runs. Merrifield, who hit 12 home runs in 158 games last season, already has hit 10 this year. He leads the AL with 93 hits.

Chris Miller