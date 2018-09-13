FOUR-GAME SERIES AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM

Thursday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Stephen Gonsalves (0-2, 11.68 ERA) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (2-1, 4.75)

Friday, 7:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.83) vs. RHP Jorge Lopez (2-3, 4.40)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • FS1, 830-AM: RHP Chase De Jong (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Ian Kennedy (1-8, 4.92)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (7-13, 3.67) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (8-12, 4.28)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are 4-7 in September, three losses or Cleveland victories away from being eliminated from the AL Central (and postseason) race. … This is the start of a three-city road trip, their final of the 2018 season. They are 24-47 in road games, having lost five in a row and eight of 10. They are 8-7 vs. the Royals but 1-5 at Kansas City. … 3B Miguel Sano took batting practice and fielded ground balls Thursday, and said he can tell his sore left leg is improving. Sano hopes to play this weekend, but manager Paul Molitor said: "Our message is just to urge him to keep doing what [the training staff is] asking him to do.” … Joe Mauer’s 248 career hits against the Royals tie him for second most ever against Kansas City; Rod Carew had 263, and Victor Martinez has matched Mauer’s 248. Molitor is fourth with 242. … De Jong gave up one hit and four walks to the Royals over four innings in his Twins debut Sunday.

ROYALS UPDATE

Kansas City is on pace to lose 107 games, which would be the most in team history. … The Royals have scored 553 runs through 145 games, the fewest in the AL, and had given up 756, the fourth most. Their average of 3.81 runs per game would be their lowest since 1992. … Their bullpen ERA of 5.16 is the AL’s worst. … They are 27-46 at home but have won eight of 11 at Kauffman Stadium, including seven in a row before their loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. … 2B Whit Merrifield leads the AL with 35 stolen bases. … Lopez pitched eight perfect innings Saturday in Target Field, before giving up a walk and a single in the ninth.

PHIL MILLER