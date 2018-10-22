Rocco Baldelli, major league field coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays, had a second interview for the Twins managerial position on Monday, according to a major league baseball source.

The former outfielder, 37, interviewed for five of the six vacant major league positions since the season ended.

Baldelli’s promising major league career included numerous stints on the disabled list because of complications from a muscular disorder. He retired after seven seasons at age 29 in 2010 and has worked for the Rays since, including four seasons as a first base coach.

Baldelli was a first round (sixth overall) pick of Tampa Bay in 2000 out of Bishop Hendricksen High School in Warwick, R.I., and signed for $2.25 million. He made his major league debut in 2003 and finished third in the American League rookie of the year voting. After a strong 2004 season, he sat out all of 2005 and never played in more than 100 games in a season again.

On Sunday, two openings were filled, with Cincinnati (David Bell) and the Angels (Brad Ausmus). Toronto, Texas, Baltimore and the Twins have openings; he only team with which Baldelli has not talked is Baltimore, which is choosing a general manager before interviewing managerial candidates.

The Twins are reportedly considering bench coaches Brandon Hyde of the Cubs and Houston’s Joe Espada, who interviewed with Toronto on Monday; and Twins bench coach Derek Shelton. They also met with Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and talked to their own hitting coach, James Rowson.