– Major League Baseball suspended spring training Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the regular season will be pushed back at least two weeks.

The Twins were scheduled to have a game Thursday night at Hammond Stadium against the Orioles; it was canceled, although the day games in the Grapefruit League went on as scheduled.

There was a team meeting in their clubhouse as players were briefed about plans to shut down operations and delay the season in response to the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Afterward, a handful of players, including outfielder Byron Buxton, appeared on the field at Hammond Stadium to play catch. But there was little other activity at Twins’ camp.

The regular season opener was supposed to be March 26 in Oakland, and the Twins home opener was scheduled for April 2.

MLB issued this statement:

“Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. today announced that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans.

“MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4 p.m. (ET) today, forthcoming Spring Training games have been canceled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

“MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”