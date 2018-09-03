Three-game series at Minute Maid Park
Monday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM
RHP Kyle Gibson (7-11, 3.79 ERA) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (10-10, 3.58)
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM
Opener/primary pitcher vs RHP Justin Verlander (13-9, 2.78)
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM
RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-9, 4.41) vs LHP Framber Valdez (2-1, 1.26)
Twins update
The Twins, 2-4 on this road trip and 3-7 in their past 10 games, last played the Astros in April at Target Field, winning two of three. They are 9-9 all-time at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. … RHP Kohl Stewart, expected to be the “primary pitcher” Tuesday, is expecting dozens of friends and family members at the game, as he is from nearby Tomball, Texas. … OF Jake Cave is batting .304 on the road trip with four home runs. … C Chris Gimenez has made 11 career pitching appearances, posting a 13.09 ERA. … There is a good chance that LF Eddie Rosario, who strained his right quadriceps Thursday, will not play in this series.
Astros update
A seemingly unstoppable force earlier this season, injuries and offensive lapses have the Astros in a battle with Oakland for the AL West title. Houston is 47-21 on the road but a perplexing 36-32 at home going into Sunday night’s game with the Angels. … Key reliever Chris Devenski was activated from the disabled list (tight hamstring) Wednesday. … Valdez was signed in 2015 as a 21-year-old amateur free agent. Three years later, he is trying to hold down Houston’s No. 5 spot in the rotation. He throws a regular fastball, sinking fastball, power curve and changeup.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.