Three-game series at Minute Maid Park

Monday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (7-11, 3.79 ERA) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (10-10, 3.58)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

Opener/primary pitcher vs RHP Justin Verlander (13-9, 2.78)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-9, 4.41) vs LHP Framber Valdez (2-1, 1.26)

Twins update

The Twins, 2-4 on this road trip and 3-7 in their past 10 games, last played the Astros in April at Target Field, winning two of three. They are 9-9 all-time at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. … RHP Kohl Stewart, expected to be the “primary pitcher” Tuesday, is expecting dozens of friends and family members at the game, as he is from nearby Tomball, Texas. … OF Jake Cave is batting .304 on the road trip with four home runs. … C Chris Gimenez has made 11 career pitching appearances, posting a 13.09 ERA. … There is a good chance that LF Eddie Rosario, who strained his right quadriceps Thursday, will not play in this series.

Astros update

A seemingly unstoppable force earlier this season, injuries and offensive lapses have the Astros in a battle with Oakland for the AL West title. Houston is 47-21 on the road but a perplexing 36-32 at home going into Sunday night’s game with the Angels. … Key reliever Chris Devenski was activated from the disabled list (tight hamstring) Wednesday. … Valdez was signed in 2015 as a 21-year-old amateur free agent. Three years later, he is trying to hold down Houston’s No. 5 spot in the rotation. He throws a regular fastball, sinking fastball, power curve and changeup.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III