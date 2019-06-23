Home run tracker
The Twins have an MLB-best 146 home runs this season, hitting them at a rate of 1.92 per game. If they continue at that pace, they will break the team and MLB records by the end of the season.
2019 Twins
311: Home run pace
Team record
225: 1963 Twins
MLB record
267: 2018 N.Y. Yankees
10 home runs per square
100
200
300
