Home run tracker
The Twins have an MLB-best 108 home runs this season, hitting them at a rate of 1.89 per game. If they continue at that pace, they will break the team and MLB records by the end of the season.
2019 Twins
306: Home run pace
Team record
225: 1963 Twins
MLB record
267: 2018 N.Y. Yankees
