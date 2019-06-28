– Eddie Rosario, one of the Twins’ top All-Star candidates, will go on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained ankle.

Rosario hurt himself rounding the bases in a victory over Tampa Bay at Target Field on Wednesday night.

The All-Star reserves will be chosen Sunday for the July 9 game in Cleveland. The Twins open a three-game series against the White Sox tonight and have nine games before the All-Star break.

Rosario leads the Twins with 20 home runs and 60 RBI.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza has been activated from the injured list after suffering abdominal issues.

The Twins also called up pitcher Lewis Thorpe from Class AAA Rochester and sent Zack Littell down to the Red Wings. The Twins went through most of their relief staff in Thursday’s 5-2, 18-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Thorpe is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 69.1 innings at Rochester. The Australian lefthander, 24, has not yet appeared in the major leagues. He was the Twins minor league pitcher of the year in 2018 after being signed as a free agent in 2012. He has missed two seasons because of arm surgery.