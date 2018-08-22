MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will have earliest home opener in team history next season, when they play Cleveland on March 28.

Major League Baseball announced schedules Wednesday for 2019, and the Twins start with a three-game series at Target Field against the Indians. Then they'll take a 10-day road trip. Their departure coincides with the NCAA Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, on April 6 and April 8.

In addition to annual games against Milwaukee, the Twins have interleague series against the NL East: Miami, New York and Philadelphia on the road; and Atlanta, New York and Washington at home.

The Twins also moved Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night home games in April, May and September up by a half-hour to 6:40 p.m.