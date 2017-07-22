Gallery: Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks out at Target Field during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Jeff Reardon, closer on the 1987 World Series champion Minnesota Twiwns, throws out the ceremonial first pitch honoring the team on the 30th anniversary of its championship, at the Twins' baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis, (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: The 1987 World Series champion Minnesota Twins are honored before the Twins' baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Former Minnesota Twins AL Newman, left, and Kent Hrbek, right, watch a video celebrating the 30-year anniversary of 1987 Twins' World Series championship, before the Twins' baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. The 1987 team was honored before the game. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman hits an RBI doubble off Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann wipes his brow after giving up a single to Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila, right, tags out Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman attempting to score on a single by Zack Granite during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) is congratulated by Eddie Rosario, right, after Sano scored on a double by Robbie Grossman off Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) gets the force out at second as Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) slides during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. Joe Mauer was safe at first. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, right, leaves the mound after being pulled during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, left, tags out Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, who tried to stretch a single into a double during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Minneapolis. Second base umpire Jeff Kellogg moves in to make the call. The Twins won 6-5. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Stories were told. Backs were slapped. Ovation after ovation rained upon them. The heroes of the 1987 World Champion Twins were celebrated on Saturday. And fans took it all in, from never-seen-before movies recorded by Dan Gladden, to Jeff Reardon’s first pitch.

Then the current Twins took the field wearing the same caps as the 1987 team, the ones with the block “M” on the front.

And then Kyle Gibson began the game with a four-pitch walk of Ian Kinsler.

Most fans grumbled. Some even booed. It was not the way to begin a game after an overload of nostalgia.

But Gibson straightened up quickly and dominated the way a ground-ball pitcher can. And, despite some late drama, the Twins crafted a 6-5 victory over Detroit to top off a night in which a title was celebrated in front of an announced crowd of 33,700.

The Twins entered the eighth inning ahead 6-0, but Gibson weakened, giving up an RBI double to Alex Presley. Taylor Rogers and his 1.93 ERA replaced him, but he gave up a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole as Detroit closed to 6-4. Another run scored on Miguel Sano’s throwing error, and closer Brandon Kintzler was needed to get the final out of the eighth.

Detroit’s Jose Iglesias singled to lead off the ninth but was thrown out by left fielder Eddie Rosario while attempting to stretch it into a double. Kintzler got the next two outs for his 27th save.

It ended up being un-1987 Twins like, but it was a win.

Gibson had trouble finding the plate early, perhaps it was because the start of the game was delayed 35 minutes while the 1987 celebration took place. But when he got on track, he ate up the Tigers’ batting order. He retired 12 consecutive Detroit hitters and 16 of 17 at one point. Part of the reason was that he threw 13 consecutive first pitch strikes from the second through six innings. And pitchers are much more effective when ahead in the count. Opponents have a 1.113 on base-plus-slugging percentage against Gibson after an 1-0 count but .731 after 0-1.

For someone who was winless in five of his previous six starts before Saturday, it was sorely needed.

The Twins, who began Saturday tied with Boston for the second-most walks in the American League, knocked Tigers righthander Jordan Zimmerman out in the fourth inning after he threw 86 pitches.

Consecutive singles by Max Kepler, Sano and Joe Mauer scored one run. Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI double and Rosario provided a sacrifice fly as the Twins took a 3-0 lead.

The Twins then loaded the bases in the fourth inning before adding two more runs. One scored on Sano’s sacrifice fly — his first of the season. A second run scored when Mauer reached on a fielder’s choice, and Kinsler threw wildly to first, enabling Brian Dozier to race home.

Tigers hitters were busy grounding into outs by then. Gibson had his sinker working; he collected 11 groundouts, including seven in a row. Four were hit to Dozier at second.

Gibson did weaken late, and the Twins had to activate their bullpen. But they got through it and have a chance to win the three-game series on Sunday.