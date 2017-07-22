Stories were told. Backs were slapped. Ovation after ovation rained upon them. The heroes of the 1987 World Champion Twins were celebrated on Saturday. And fans took it all in, from never-seen-before movies recorded by Dan Gladden, to Jeff Reardon’s first pitch.
Then the current Twins took the field wearing the same caps as the 1987 team, the ones with the block “M” on the front.
And then Kyle Gibson began the game with a four-pitch walk of Ian Kinsler.
Most fans grumbled. Some even booed. It was not the way to begin a game after an overload of nostalgia.
But Gibson straightened up quickly and dominated the way a ground-ball pitcher can. And, despite some late drama, the Twins crafted a 6-5 victory over Detroit to top off a night in which a title was celebrated in front of an announced crowd of 33,700.
The Twins entered the eighth inning ahead 6-0, but Gibson weakened, giving up an RBI double to Alex Presley. Taylor Rogers and his 1.93 ERA replaced him, but he gave up a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole as Detroit closed to 6-4. Another run scored on Miguel Sano’s throwing error, and closer Brandon Kintzler was needed to get the final out of the eighth.
Detroit’s Jose Iglesias singled to lead off the ninth but was thrown out by left fielder Eddie Rosario while attempting to stretch it into a double. Kintzler got the next two outs for his 27th save.
It ended up being un-1987 Twins like, but it was a win.
Gibson had trouble finding the plate early, perhaps it was because the start of the game was delayed 35 minutes while the 1987 celebration took place. But when he got on track, he ate up the Tigers’ batting order. He retired 12 consecutive Detroit hitters and 16 of 17 at one point. Part of the reason was that he threw 13 consecutive first pitch strikes from the second through six innings. And pitchers are much more effective when ahead in the count. Opponents have a 1.113 on base-plus-slugging percentage against Gibson after an 1-0 count but .731 after 0-1.
For someone who was winless in five of his previous six starts before Saturday, it was sorely needed.
The Twins, who began Saturday tied with Boston for the second-most walks in the American League, knocked Tigers righthander Jordan Zimmerman out in the fourth inning after he threw 86 pitches.
Consecutive singles by Max Kepler, Sano and Joe Mauer scored one run. Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI double and Rosario provided a sacrifice fly as the Twins took a 3-0 lead.
The Twins then loaded the bases in the fourth inning before adding two more runs. One scored on Sano’s sacrifice fly — his first of the season. A second run scored when Mauer reached on a fielder’s choice, and Kinsler threw wildly to first, enabling Brian Dozier to race home.
Tigers hitters were busy grounding into outs by then. Gibson had his sinker working; he collected 11 groundouts, including seven in a row. Four were hit to Dozier at second.
Gibson did weaken late, and the Twins had to activate their bullpen. But they got through it and have a chance to win the three-game series on Sunday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.