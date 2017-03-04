FORT MYERS, FLA. -- A couple Twins hitters came out of hibernation on Saturday.

Miguel Sano crushed a long home run and Max Kepler hit two doubles as the Twins turned back the Blue Jays 6-2 at Hammond Stadium. Sano and Kepler accounted for most of the Twins offense early on while providing a peek at what they could bring to the table this season.

Sano led off the second with single then rumbled to third when Kepler doubled into the right field corner to snap an 0-for-10 skid. Sano then scored on a groundout for the first run of the game.

Sano came to the plate in the third with Brian Dozier on second. Blue Jays righthander Mike Bolsiger fell behind 3-0 and pumped a fastball for Sano, who had the green light and belted it well over the center field wall for a two-run home run and a 3-0 Twins lead. Sano entered the game 1-for-10 at the plate.

Kepler then followed with his second double in as many at bats.

If the Twins are going to turn the program around, Sano and Kepler have to contribute. Both could be in run-producing spots in the batting order while developing as hitters. Sano has tantalizing power but batting .236 and striking out 178 times in 116 games is not going to cut it.

Kepler has bags of talent but ended up batting .235 last season while hitting 17 homers and driving in 52 runs in 113 games. His line drive percentage of 16.3 was the lowest of any regular and his ground ball percentage of 47.2 was second highest only to Mauer.

But Sano is still just 23 while Kepler is 24. Both have plenty of room to grow.

The Twins took a 4-1 lead in the sixth on J.B. Shuck’s sacrifice fly. Drew Stubbs added a two-run double in the eighth. Righthander Ervin Santana threw three scoreless innings, the longest outing by a Twins starter this spring.