The BombaSquad will be live and in color at 4:30 p.m.on Fox Sports North before tonight's 7:10 game against the White Sox at Target Field.

The Twins have televised batting practice before, which turned out to be a shrewd move since 1) they are bashing pitches into smithereens and 2) home teams take batting practice before gates open, so fans never get to see their favorite players swing the sticks.

Miguel Sano already has been out for early b.p., blasting pitches off the weeds in center field, into the third deck and off the back of the bullpen wall. He put on a show, but I'm guessing he's still mad about that 2-1 pitch he missed in the ninth inning on Monday. Nelson Cruz joined Sano for the early session but, man, Sano was crushing it this afternoon.

The Twins will try to respond after falling short on Monday in a 6-4 loss to the White Sox. Chicago is sending Reynaldo Lopez to the mound tonight. Lefties are batting .302 against him this season, so the Twins have fashioned their lineup accordingly. That includes Max Kepler, who returns to the lineup after leaving Sunday's game in Texas because of heat-related issues.

In other news, righthander Trevor Hildenberger (remember him?) has been activated from the injured list and has been assigned to Class AAA Rochester. Hildenberger started the season with the Twins but was demoted after posting an 8.36 ERA in 19 games. He landed on the IL at Rochester with a flexor mass strain in early June. He's gone from being a reliable arm under Paul Molitor to looking in from the outside this season. But there could be time for him to help if he can find his form of a year ago.



White Sox

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Ryan Goins, 3B

Wellington Castillo, C

Jon Jay, RF

Matt Skole, DH

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Reynaldo Lopez, RHP



Twins

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Jake Cave, RF

Michael Pineda, RHP