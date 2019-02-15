– Max Kepler, from Germany, and Jorge Polanco, from the Dominican Republic, came up through the Twins system as international signings from different worlds.

“These guys’ journeys began as roommates in the minor leagues,” said Twins General Manager Thad Levine. “Now they’re sitting up here as two essential members of our core for the future. We’re ecstatic for these guys.”

Kepler and Polanco officially got new long-term contracts Friday and appeared at a news conference at Hammond Stadium with Levine and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

Kepler, 26, will receive at least $35 million over the next five seasons, and the Twins can choose to tack on 2024 for an additional $10 million. Polanco, 25, will earn at least $25.75 million in five seasons, and the Twins will have options to pay him another $10.5 million for 2024 and $12 million for 2025.

“Honestly, I’m the type that would play for the minimum,” said Kepler, a right fielder. “I’m not picky about money. Playing for the minimum is an amazing life.”

Polanco, the team’s shortstop, started last season with an 80-game suspension after a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

“Last year, this time of year was a very difficult time for me and my family,” he said. “But I said this year was going to be different. I didn’t know this was going to happen, if they would make this [offer], but I wanted to do what I could control: Work very hard, finish the year strong, and here I am. … I’m glad I could contribute the numbers I could last year, and make sure the team finished as strong as possible.”

Kepler, who would have been eligible for free agency after the 2022 season, had previously agreed to a $3.125 million salary for 2019. That number will now nearly double to $6 million under his new deal, with $250,000 raises each year from 2020 to 2022. His salary jumps to $8.5 million in 2023, and the Twins can either trigger an option for $10 million for a sixth season, or pay him a $1 million buyout.

“I’m very thankful for the money, the sum that we both received, but I don’t think it will change me at all,” he said. “I will dedicate the same effort, if not more, to the game that I have. I look at it as a new opportunity, which is amazing. A true blessing.”

Polanco’s new contract pays him just over $3.583 million this season, a pay hike of more than $3 million over the MLB minimum. He will receive a raise of $250,000 next year, $500,000 in 2021, and salaries of $5.5 million in 2022 and $7.5 million in ’23. The Twins can pay him a $10.5 million salary or a $1 million buyout for 2024; if they keep him, they can also add a $12 million salary or a $750,000 buyout for 2025.

In both cases, the option-year salaries increase if the players win Gold Gloves or are named All-Stars. Kepler and Polanco are also the first players to be under contract to the Twins beyond 2019.

It’s a total commitment of $60.75 million to the pair. But if Kepler, who has hit at least 17 home runs in each of his first three major league seasons, and Polanco, who has 98 extra-base hits in 288 games, blossomed into All-Stars, they could conceivably reach free agency and command far higher salaries.

“Two of our prominent goals have always been to extend our most dynamic core players,” said Levine, whose payroll jumps to $108 million for 2019. “Concurrently, we’re also trying to play compelling games in September and October each and every year.

“We feel today, that we have taken a meaningful step in the right direction of achieving both of those goals. What you see up here, in our estimation, is the wave of the now for the Minnesota Twins.

“We are very confident that these two men will continue to develop and grow at the major league level and deliver marvelously delicious memories for our fans for years to come.”