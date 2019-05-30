Monday was a holiday, it wasn't particularly nice outside and the red-hot Twins were playing a regional rival.

Buoyed by those factors and perhaps others, the Twins vs. Brewers game on Fox Sports North on Memorial Day had a whopping 11.6 household rating — the largest for a Twins game on FSN since Sept. 21, 2010, when the Twins played Cleveland and drew a 12.5 rating.

It was also the highest-rated Twins game in May ever on FSN, according to FSN Director of Communications Becky Ross Mielke.

One rating point represents 17,600 households in this market, meaning more than 200,000 households were tuned into the game.

The Twins followed Tuesday with another big TV audience and a 10.0 rating. Aside from Monday's game, that's the highest rating for a Twins game on FSN since 2011.

Overall, the Twins' TV audience is up 35% this year over last year, Ross Mielke said.

