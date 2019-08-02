Hall of Fame weekend

What: The Twins will induct Joe Nathan and Jerry Bell into their Hall of Fame, which now has 33 members.

When: Nathan will go in Saturday before the 6:10 p.m. vs. Kansas City and Bell will be inducted Sunday before the 1:10 p.m. game vs. the Royals. They will both unveil their plaques at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Target Plaza.

About Joe Nathan: A 16-year major league pitcher, he spent seven seasons with the Twins, where he was 24-13 with a 2.16 ERA and had a club-record 260 saves in 460 appearances. He was a four-time All-Star for the Twins and played on three AL Central champion teams.

About Jerry Bell: The third president in team history, he spent 16 years in that position, including World Series titles in 1987 and 1991. He also was instrumental in the development and construction of Target Field, which opened in 2010.