They weren’t free agents, and the Twins want to keep it that way. So they are ready to sign long-term contracts with two important members of their team.

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, the architects of the Twins’ American League Central champions, have agreed to contract extensions to remain in charge of the team’s baseball operations, a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Wednesday. Contract terms have not been disclosed, but the new deals are intended to keep team’s chief baseball officer and general manager in Minneapolis through at least 2024.

Falvey, the team’s Chief Baseball Officer, and general manager Levine were hired in October, 2016, to replace Terry Ryan, and they have led the Twins through a major overhaul and expansion of the team’s front office and entire baseball operation. In doing so, they have overseen two postseason appearances in three seasons, including the 2019 AL Central championship, the Twins’ first since 2010.

That success made Falvey, a native of Lynn, Mass., a logical candidate when the Red Sox were seeking a new head of baseball operations last month, and while Falvey apparently never pursued the job that eventually went to Tampa Bay’s Chaim Bloom, the Twins wanted to make sure he would remain in the Twin Cities. Levine, too, occasionally appears on lists of potential candidates for promotions elsewhere.

Under Falvey and Levine, the Twins have expanded their emphasis on statistical analysis and player development, and are recognized as one of the game’s more creative teams. The pair has largely utilized players acquired during Ryan’s tenure over the past three seasons, but also traded for righthander Jake Odorizzi, signed free agents Marwin Gonzalez, Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop, and claimed C.J. Cron off waivers.

The combination produced a memorable turnaround season in 2019, with 101 victories and an MLB record 307 home runs. The season ended in disappointment, however, when the Yankees swept the Twins in three games, extending the team’s postseason losing streak to 16 games.

Falvey and Levine are in Scottsdale, Ariz., beginning the process of building next year’s roster at the annual MLB general managers’ meetings.

Falvey, 36, began his career with the Cleveland Indians in 2007, eventually working his way up to assistant general manager before being hired by Twins owner Jim Pohlad in 2016. Levine, who turned 48 on Tuesday, worked in the Dodgers and Rockies front offices before being hired as assistant general manager of the Texas Rangers in 2005.