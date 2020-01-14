MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday finalized a three-year, $30 million contract with third baseman Miguel Sanó, a deal agreed to last week to avoid salary arbitration.

The 26-year-old Sanó, who made $2.65 million last season in his first year of arbitration eligibility, bounced back from a rough 2018 with a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games in 2019. All of his home runs came after May 1, which ranked as the sixth most in the American League from that date on. He also had a career-best .923 OPS.

The contract, which comes with a $14 million club option for 2023, buys out for the Twins his first two years of free agency eligibility.

The Twins first signed Sanó out of the Dominican Republic in 2009.