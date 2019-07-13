Zander Wiel, Class AAA, OF: While the big leaguers were on their All-Star hiatus, the 26-year-old Wiel turned heads Thursday by going 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI against Lehigh Valley. A 12th-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2015, he entered the weekend with 24 doubles and 15 homers on the season.

Trevor Larnach, Class A, OF: Last year’s first-round pick (No. 20 overall) out of Oregon State continues to shine offensively. He went 3-for-4 on Tuesday and entered the weekend batting .307 with a .374 on-base percentage and .448 slugging percentage for Fort Myers. Larnach, 22, is a lefthanded hitter whose power is expected to grow.

Brent Rooker, Class AAA, OF: This righthanded power hitter is a potential trade piece for the Twins, and he entered the weekend with 14 home runs, despite battling injuries. Rooker, 24, was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was the 2017 Collegiate Baseball national player of the year for Mississippi State, where he batted .387 with 23 home runs as a junior.