Ben Rortvedt, Pensacola: A native of Verona, Wis., the 21-year-old catcher was promoted from Class A Fort Myers to the Class AA Blue Wahoos two weeks ago and is hitting .351 through 11 games. He homered twice Thursday against the Mississippi Braves.

Lewin Diaz, Fort Myers: The 22-year-old first baseman set a Miracle record with 10 home runs in May. Signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, Diaz hit .224 for Fort Myers last season but is at .317 through Friday this year.

Blayne Enlow, Fort Myers: The Twins paid above the slot to sign the righthanded pitcher after drafting him in the third round in 2017. He was promoted to the Miracle from low-Class A Cedar Rapids last week and won his first game Wednesday by limiting the Florida Fire Frogs to four hits in six innings.

Jordany Valdespin, Rochester: The former major league second baseman, 31, is hitting a team-high .336 for the Class AAA Red Wings with not a lot of pop (.484 slugging percentage). He signed a minor league deal with the Twins in February after being Baseball America's Independent Leagues Player of the Year in 2018.