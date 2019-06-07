After losing out on Craig Kimbrel, Twins fans were further provoked Thursday morning with news that in trying to fix one problem (long lines to get through security created mostly because the team is suddenly awesome), the team will only allow single-compartment bags into the stadium.

Some wondered: BUT WHAT ABOUT MY PARTICULAR MULTI-COMPARTMENT BAG?

Don't bring it. Done.

Oh, we're not done?

Local media critic, Twitter rapscallion and friend David Brauer, who is usually somewhere between 10 and 90% serious when it comes to the outrage he expresses on social media, checked in with this: "Pretty lame they did this after the season ended yesterday."

Deep breaths. It's going to be OK. May the Twins acquire the relief pitcher of your dreams, and may he bring with him on his travels a suitcase bearing all the compartments you could want.

Read Michael Rand's blog each day at startribune.com/randball. E-mail: michael.rand@startribune.com