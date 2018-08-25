There was a reunion with a brief-but-memorable teammate. There was Joe Mauer making Twins history, and Jake Odorizzi breaking a year-old streak. There was the usual assortment of Eddie Rosario make-something-happen antics, and some crazy, gaudy Players Weekend uniforms.

The Twins might not have pennant-race credentials like their visitors from Oakland this weekend, but at least they’re doing everything they can not to be dull.

Jonathan Lucroy broke a fifth-inning tie with a line drive single to right on Friday, Matt Chapman added three runs with an eighth-inning homer, and the Athletics used their everyone’s-a-closer bullpen to shut down the Twins and win 7-1 at Target Field.

Odorizzi pitched seven innings, which might not seem so remarkable — it was the 23rd such start by a Twin this season, after all — but it was for him. Odorizzi hadn’t recorded an out in the seventh inning in any of his 26 previous starts with the Twins, which was the longest single-season stretch in major-league history. But the righthander was still in the game when Stephen Piscotty grounded out to open the seventh, giving him his longest outing since facing the Twins on Sept. 5, 2017 while with the Rays.

Trouble was, Odorizzi had given up a couple of runs, one of them mostly his own doing. After a fourth-inning walk to Jed Lowrie, Odorizzi grabbed a comebacker from Khris Davis, spun toward second base, and threw wide to Logan Forsythe. The throwing error resulted in a run when Matt Olson followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Twins tied the game on a Rosario run — he bunted his way on, took second on Oakland starter Sean Manaea’s throwing error and third on a sacrifice bunt, before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Sano.

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer salutes the crowd after hitting a single against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. It was Mauer's 2,086th career hit.

But Oakland quickly retook the lead. A double to Mark Canha and Lucroy’s single, on a 2-1 fastball that was high and wide of the strike zone, gave the A’s a second run, and the Twins twice failed to drive runners home from third base.

One of those runners, Robbie Grossman, got to third thanks to Mauer, who collected a nice ovation for driving a ground ball through the vacated hole at shortstop in the fifth inning. It was the 2,086th hit of his Twins career, one more than Rod Carew and behind only Kirby Puckett’s 2,304. But the hit amounted to nothing but a nice moment, since Forsythe flew out to end the inning with Grossman still on third.

Oakland used relievers to try to close out the game, one inning at a time, and the Twins never seriously threatened again. One of the bullpen hands was Fernando Rodney, who saved 25 games for the Twins until being dealt to the A’s for minor leaguers two weeks ago. Rodney walked his former catcher, Mitch Garver, but struck out Max Kepler, Grossman and Mauer, all with his sadistic changeup.