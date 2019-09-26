There are multiple things to consider about the Twins as they think about preparations for a five-game division series against the Yankees or Astros. Many relate to pitching, but let's go to some non-pitching questions here:

• Let's start with the extra outfielder, with the assumption that Max Kepler will be healthy enough to return to center field. Would you take Jake Cave or LaMonte Wade Jr. as the fourth outfielder.

Cave has been in that role for much of the past two seasons, shuttling between Minnesota and Rochester more often than desirable. Wade was a midseason call-up, hurt his wrist and has made a late-season surge to create the debate.

• What about the rest of the roster?

Is your 13th player Willians Astudillo or Ehire Adrianza, if he's healthy?

Or do you go with 11 pitchers and take them both? Or do you have an even better idea?

HOWARD SINKER