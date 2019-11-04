The Twins extended a qualifying offer to Jake Odorizzi on Monday, according to the MLB Network, meaning he could return to the team on a one-year deal worth $17.8 million.

The 29-year-old pitcher has 10 days to decide whether to accept the offer. If he declines, and becomes a free agent, the Twins would receive compensation in the form of a draft pick.

The Twins also will pay a $500,000 buyout to pitcher Martin Perez rather than pick up his $7.5 million contract for 2020.

Odorizzi had his best season, making the American League All-Star team. He was 20th in WAR among major league pitchers at 4.3. In 30 starts, he was 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA; he had 178 strikeouts in 159 innings and a 1.208 WHIP.

His victory total was 12th best in MLB; he had the 21st best ERA among starters, and gave up the eighth fewest home runs per nine innings (0.91).

Odorizzi will be 30 on March 27, the day after the earliest regular season start for the Twins, who open the 2020 season in Oakland on March 26.