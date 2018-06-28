– The Windy City swing is still off to a rocky start, but it could be worse.

After blowing a ninth-inning lead, the Twins had to withstand a couple of scoring threats by the White Sox but did so and pulled out a 2-1 win in 13 innings.

Logan Morrison scored the winning run from third when Max Kepler, who replaced an injured Taylor Motter in the seventh inning, drew a bases loaded walk.

That enabled the Twins to avoid being swept in the three game series against the White Sox. They now head north - to Wrigley Field - for a weekend series against the Cubs.

It was fitting that the game was settled on a bases loaded walk, as the teams combined to go 0-for-24 with runners in scoring position. The Twins had left the bases loaded twice before Kepler was able to work a walk off of White Sox reliever and former Twin Hector Santiago.

It wouldn’t be a Sox-Twins series without arguments and ejections, with the latest coming in the 11th when Tim Anderson attempted to steal second while Charlie Tilson struck out. Anderson beat Bobby Wilson’s throw, but he slid into Ehire Adrianza’s right foot, and not the bag. Second base umpire Gerry Davis - that man again - initially called Anderson out but changed the call to safe.

Eddie Rosario of the Twins broke up Lucas Giolito’s no-hit bit with a sixth inning double.

The White Sox challenged the call, but replay confirmed the decision. Anderson erupted and was tossed. White Sox manager Rick Renteria followed Davis out to second base to continue his case and, somehow, was not ejected. And the game rolled into the 12th inning.

Twins closer Fernando Rodney got two quick outs in the ninth inning then gave up a bloop single Yolmer Sanchez, hit Anderson then lost a 10-pitch battle with Tilson, walking him to load the bases.

The White Sox sent up Daniel Palka, a former Twins minor leaguer. Rodney immediately lost the strike zone, walking Palka on four consecutive pitches to force in a run and tie the game.

He fell behind Yoan Moncada 2-0 before recovering to strike him out then storming off the mound. But the game headed to extra innings as Rodney’s streak of 15 consecutive save conversions ended.

The Twins were feeble at the plate for most of Thursday - expect for one swing.

Logan Morrison, mired in a season-long slump, got all of a Lucas Giolito pitch in the sixth inning and sent it well into the stands in right for just his ninth homer of the season.

Righthander Jake Odorizzi threw a season-high 112 pitches but shut the White Sox out for six innings to win for the first time since May 8. His day included a 14-pitch at-bat with Kevan Smith in the sixth inning that ended with a fly out to right.

The high pitch count meant that manager Paul Molitor had to activate his bullpen. Zach Duke and Trevor Hildenberger each threw a scoreless inning.

Giolito walked the bases loaded in the first inning and needed 27 pitches, plus one mound visit, to get through it. But he did, eliciting a popup from Adrianza for the third out.

Then he retired the next 13 batters, not giving up a hit until Eddie Rosario’s double with one out in the sixth.