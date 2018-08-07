– The whispers were out there Monday. What if the Twins swept Cleveland this week and sliced the deficit in the AL Central to five games?

The Twins have played Cleveland tough this year. They have played well at Progressive Field. They were on a three game winning streak. Dare to dream.

Well, they were rousted back into reality Monday. Defensive flubs put them in a 2-0 hole in the first inning. Twins righthander Kyle Gibson was battered in the fourth inning, during which he threw 38 pitches. And Trevor Bauer grunted his way up and down the Twins batting order in the latest display of his emergence.

Cleveland cruised to a 10-0 win in the first of a four-game series at Progressive Field. Yonder Alonso and Brandon Guyer both homered off of Gibson as the Indians won their third straight game while the Twins had their three-game winning streak snapped. Matt Belisle entered the game in the sixth and gave up home runs to Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion.

Things got so bad that catcher Mitch Garver pitched the eighth inning, the third position player the Twins have used on the mound.

Now the Twins are 10 games back of the Indians. Instead of daring to dream this could be the week the Twins were given last rites. Righthanders Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Corey Kluber are waiting for them over the next three games, and the Twins offense is down one All-Star second baseman who’s now with the Dodgers and a doubles-hitting fill-in third baseman who is now with Arizona.

While Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey penned a letter the season ticket holders on Monday, explaining why he traded Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar and three others, the Twins fell to seven games under .500 for the season.

Twins manager Paul Molitor’s pre-game talk included questions about how strong the Twins defense has been. It entered Monday with only four teams with fewer errors than them

“I think we’ve held our own,” Molitor said. “I think we’re looking at in how we do in terms of positioning and taking advantage of things we know better know. But I think in terms of catching and throwing, we’ve been OK. I was a little surprised we were as high as we were. It doesn’t quite feel like that.”

With runners on first and second in the first inning, Gibson attempted to pick Francisco Lindor off of second, but Jorge Polanco missed the throw for an error, allowing both runners to move up a base. Then Jose Ramirez hit a fly ball down the right field line that Max Kepler had time to close on and fire home to keep Lindor from scoring. But Kepler and second baseman Logan Forsythe collided as Forsythe caught the ball. The two plopped to the ground, allowing Lindor to score and Michael Brantley to move to third.

Brantley then scored on a groundout. Cleveland led 2-0 because of Twins defense.

Gibson was pitching effectively before his night went haywire in the fourth. Alonzo led off with a home run into the bullpens. Roberto Perez hit an RBI double. Guyer, with six hits all season against righthanders, launched a Gibson pitch down the left field line for a two-run blast to put Cleveland ahead 6-0. Gibson needed 38 pitches to get through the inning.

The way Bauer was working over the Twins, it was plenty of support. Bauer commanded the strike zone with all of his pitches and overpowered the Twins on the way to his 11th win. He struck out Jorge Polanco in the first for his 197th strikeout of the season, a career high. He froze Bobby Wilson for strike three in the third, his 200th of the season.

Cleveland pitching coach Carl Willis went to the mound with two on, two out and Max Kepler at the plate. After a brief talk with Bauer, Willis left. Six pitches later, Bauer fired a 95 mph fastball on the inside corner to strike out Kepler looking.

It was Bauer’s 11th strikeout of the game. And Kepler became the ninth different Twin to strike out on Monday.