The Twins entered Saturday’s game with fewer walks than any team in the majors. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still weaponize the free pass when necessary.

Minnesota managed only five singles against Tigers pitching on Saturday, but bunched three of them in one inning, added three walks for fuel, and produced a four-run inning that carried them to a 4-3 victory over Detroit at snow-free Target Field.

The Twins drew a season-high seven walks against Tyson Ross and four Detroit relievers, but it was the first two — back-to-back walks to Jonathan Schoop and Jason Castro to open the third inning — that ignited the Twins’ only scoring outburst. Byron Buxton followed by slapping a single past two diving Tiger infielders to drive in Schoop, giving Buxton four RBIs on the season — or exactly as many as he had in all of 2018.

Max Kepler lined a single to right, loading the bases, and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Castro. After Nelson Cruz walked to load the bases once more, Eddie Rosario hit a sharp single to right, scoring two more runs that would prove critically important.

That’s because Michael Pineda was solid but not dominating in his third start as a Twin, retiring the first six Tigers he faced before running into his own problems — and some bad luck. After back-to-back singles to open the top of the third, Pineda induced JaCoby Jones to hit a double-play grounder toward Schoop near second base. But the ball struck umpire Chris Guccione as he tried to dive out of the way, turning a rally-dousing DP into a bases-loading single. Josh Harrison followed with a sacrifice fly that might otherwise have been the third out, and Jeimer Candelario singled, driving in another run.

Pineda also allowed an upper-deck blast to Christin Stewart in the sixth inning, but still finished off his second victory of the season, thanks to the Twins’ bullpen. Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers and Blake Parker each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, with Parker earning his third save. Pineda gave up eight hits and three runs to give him a 3.00 ERA on the season, but didn’t walk a batter while striking out five

The game was played before a reasonably sized crowd, given the mid-30s temperatures and snow on the ground just outside the gates. Paid attendance was 16,484, though the number of fans in the ballpark was probably half that, and the upper decks were all closed.