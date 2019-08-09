MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.

Cruz was injured on a swing Thursday night in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland that cut Minnesota's American League Central lead to a single game. Cruz has been a major piece in the Twins' resurgence this season, hitting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBIs while being a steadying influence on the team's younger players.

Since the All-Star break, Cruz leads the majors with 16 home runs.

Tests revealed a rupture of the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon, but the team is optimistic about Cruz's potential to return after he showed up Friday feeling good. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team has heard the injury is one that is possible to play through.

Minnesota recalled right-handed reliever Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester.