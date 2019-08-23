Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (10-6, 3.37) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (6-9, 4.24)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.40) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (3-6, 8.46)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (8-5, 4.60) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-12, 4.05)

Twins update

Berrios has given up 19 runs in his past three starts and went only 4⅓ innings vs. Texas on Saturday. … The Twins opened the homestand losing two of three to the White Sox, their first series loss to Chicago since April 2017. … LF Eddie Rosario (hamstring) is day to day; CF Byron Buxton (shoulder) remains sidelined. … OF Max Kepler has 31 of his 34 HR while hitting leadoff, best in baseball ahead of Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. (28). Since 2012, five players have 31 or more home runs from the leadoff spot, including Brian Dozier’s Twins-record 34 in 2017. … SS Jorge Polanco has 19 HRs; when he hits his 20th, the Twins will tie an MLB record of seven players with 20 or more HRs (Kepler 34, Nelson Cruz 33, Rosario 27, Mitch Garver 23, Miguel Sano 23, C.J. Cron 20). 2B Jonathan Schoop has 17.

Tigers update

Boyd

Boyd is on the paternity list but should be back to make his scheduled start. … Detroit (38-86 entering play Thursday) has MLB’s worst record and is on pace for 112 losses. … 3B Jeimer Candelario (thumb) and OFs Christin Stewart (concussion) and JaCoby Jones (wrist) are out. … The Tigers are last in MLB in batting average (.236), OBP (.293), runs and hits. … Their team pitching is 28th (5.09 ERA). … P Casey Mize, the top overall pick in the 2018 draft, was shut down for the season by the Tigers because of a sore shoulder. … Veteran DH Miguel Cabrera leads the team with 50 RBI and a .280 average, but has only nine homers.

Chris Miller