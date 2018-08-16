FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Ervin Santana (0-1, 6.53) vs. LHP Francisco Liriano (3-7, 4.42)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (6-9, 3.49) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (7-10, 4.20)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kohl Stewart (0-1, 6.23) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-7, 4.44) vs. LHP Blaine Hardy (4-5, 3.91)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are 35-24 in Target Field and have won 16 of their past 20 at home. … They are 4-5 against Detroit and have won the season series with the Tigers only twice in eight years. … Kohl Stewart will make his second career start Saturday, facing the same team he debuted against Sunday. The former first-round pick allowed three runs on eight hits over 4⅓ innings, striking out one. … Joe Mauer has 233 hits against the Tigers, more than any player in Twins history. Rod Carew is second with 182 hits. … Jake Odorizzi owns a 2.51 ERA in five career starts vs. Detroit. Kyle Gibson’s ERA is 5.22 in 18 career starts, though it’s 2.77 in two starts this year.

TIGERS update

The Tigers are 4-9 in August, but two of the victories came against the Twins last weekend. … They are 18-41 on the road, have lost six consecutive games and have been swept seven times this year. … Artie Lewicki was the only righthander scheduled to start this series, but his Saturday start was canceled when he went on the disabled list because of elbow inflammation. The Tigers have yet to name a replacement. … The Tigers are missing several key players, including 1B Miguel Cabrera (biceps, out for season), C John Hicks (groin), OF JaCoby Jones (hamstring) and RHP Michael Fulmer (oblique). … Liriano will make his fourth Target Field start since being traded in 2012, and first since 2015 while with Pittsburgh. Liriano has a 2.89 ERA in his previous three visiting starts. … Another ex-Twin, Niko Goodrum, has hit four home runs against his former team this season.

Phil Miller