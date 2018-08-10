THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

Friday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 6.14 ERA) vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-4, 4.31)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Kyle Gibson (5-9, 3.60) vs. LHP Francisco Liriano (3-6, 4.37)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM LHP Adalberto Mejia (2-0, 2.01) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (6-10, 4.33)

TWINS UPDATE

This is only the third of six series this year between the Twins and the Ron Gardenhire-managed Tigers. Each team has won two of three at home. … IF Ehire Adrianza is batting .368 with a home run and six RBI vs. Detroit this season, the homer a grand slam in a 6-4 victory June 12. … Twins pitchers have a 2.60 ERA vs. Detroit this year. … SS Jorge Polanco has a hit in 14 of his past 16 games, batting .302 during that time. … OF Jake Cave is batting .305 since July 5. ... Manager Paul Molitor hopes LHP Gabriel Moya can build off his 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief Thursday. “The outcome wasn’t good, but he was outstanding,” Molitor said.

TIGERS UPDATE

Detroit comes home smarting from an 0-6 West Coast road trip vs. the Athletics and Angels, in which the Tigers were shut out three times and scored a total of eight runs in the six games. The Tigers fell to 6-11 since the All-Star break. ... Detroit wasn’t as busy before the July 31 trade deadline as many expected, but this week the Tigers traded RHP Mike Fiers to the Oakland. Liriano, who has yet to face the Twins this season, and SS Jose Iglesias are among those who still could be moved before Aug. 31. ... Zimmermann is 3-3 with a 6.87 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins. ... Someone on Sunday night took a sledgehammer to Comerica Park, smashing a door and a few windows before fleeing.

La VELLE E. NEAL III