THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 7:10 p.m., FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jose Berrios (4-4, 4.05) vs. LHP Blaine Hardy (0-0, 3.38)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., FSN, 830-AM

RHP Lance Lynn (1-4, 7.47) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 3.19)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (1-2, 3.96) vs. RHP Michael Fulmer (1-3, 4.35)

TWINS UPDATE

They are 8-10 at Target Field and still have won back-to-back games at home only once: April 10-11 against the Astros. … They have lost five of their past seven games overall. … They were 11-8 against the Tigers last season, only the second time since 2009 that they have won the season series. But they were 4-5 at home and are only 29-44 against Detroit in Target Field history. … Their 15 stolen bases this year are more than only Oakland (10) in the AL, and their three triples are the fewest. … They have been hit by only seven pitches all season, the fewest in baseball. … LF Eddie Rosario is batting .377/.394/.739 with six home runs in May. … Brian Dozier has homered 11 times against Detroit over the past two seasons, and 20 times in his career. Three have come against Boyd and one against Fulmer.

TIGERS UPDATE

They followed up a 4-2 homestand by losing three of four in Seattle. They are 9-10 in April and are a game behind the Twins for second place in the AL Central. … They are 8-16 on the road, and have lost seven consecutive series away from Detroit. … They have lost four of Fulmer's past five starts, including the past three in a row. He has a 7.71 ERA in his past three starts. … 1B Miguel Cabrera is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. They are also missing pitchers Jordan Zimmermann, Daniel Norris and Alex Wilson. … Manager Ron Gardenhire went 1,048-1,014 and won six AL Central titles in 13 seasons with the Twins. Former Twins coaches Joe Vavra, Rick Anderson and Steve Liddle are also on his staff. … Former Twins second-round pick Niko Goodrum is batting .265 with four home runs. Ex-Twins lefthander Francisco Liriano is 3-1 with a 4.03 ERA in eight starts.

Phil Miller