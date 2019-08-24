GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ronny Rodriguez, Detroit

If batting 3-for-5 doesn’t seem good enough, factor in that grand slam.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Career multihomer games for Miguel Sano.

11 Strikeouts for Tigers righthander Drew VerHagen, a career high.

8.44 ERA for Jose Berrios in August.

ON DECK

Edwin Jackson, who has pitched for 14 teams over 17 seasons, has a 1-4 record and 5.73 ERA in 10 appearances against the Twins.