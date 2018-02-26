FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brian Dozier doubled and walked, and Erick Aybar singled twice, helping power the Twins to a 5-4 Grapefruit League victory Monday over St. Louis at Hammond Stadium.

It was the spring debut for Dozier, and the Twins debut for Aybar, and their offense at the top of the order helped the Twins win their second straight game.

Phil Hughes and Tyler Duffey, battling for a spot in the Twins’ rotation, each pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and collecting one strikeout apiece.

Hughes hit 91 with his fastball, a particularly positive sign for the veteran who is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. “To go and have a little life behind my fastball was pretty encouraging,” Hughes said. “If it’s low 90s, that’s what I need to be, and not 88, 89 [mph] like you’ve seen in the past.

The Twins broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning when minor leaguer Sean Miller led off with a double, and scored on Ryan LaMarre’s sharp single to right field.

Minnesota will face the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.