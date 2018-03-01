– Miguel Sano went 0-for-2 in his first action of spring training. He flew out to left in the second inning, then flew out to right in the fourth in a 3-1 loss to the Rays.

He handled two balls hit to him at third base. He attempted a spinning throw on Willy Adames’ grounder in the first, but the ball bounced in too late to retire Adames as a run scored. Sano then rushed in to make a barehanded grab of Nick Solak’s bouncer and made a nice throw to retire Solak as a run scored in the fourth.

So Sano got through his first game of spring training fairly clean, playing five innings.

“Just him getting through the game,” said Derek Shelton, who managed the split-squad team while manager Paul Molitor took the other half to West Palm Beach to face the Astros. “His first time out there, it’s really hot. The at-bats, you’re not worried about.”

Sano left the clubhouse before media were allowed in and was not available. On Tuesday, Sano met with Major League Baseball officials to discuss his role in an alleged assault that took place in 2015. A photographer accuses Sano, 24, of trying to kiss her and forcibly pull her into a bathroom after an autograph appearance at a fan apparel store at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

Injury issues

Righthander Michael Kohn, whose career has been slowed by injuries, left Wednesday’s game against Houston because of a sore right biceps.

Kohn was injured while throwing a pitch to Houston’s Carlos Correa in the fifth inning and had to come out of the game. He will be re-evaluated Thursday. Alex Bregman homered off Kohn in the fourth inning. Kohn gave up a run on three hits and a walk, facing seven batters.

Kohn, 31, broke in with the Angels in 2010 but missed all of 2012 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He battled shoulder problems and has not pitched in a major league game since 2015. The Twins signed him last July as he completed rehabilitation from his latest shoulder injury.

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre left the game after the third inning because of a tight groin muscle and is day to day.

Etc.

• Joe Mauer and Fernando Rodney also made their spring training debuts in the Rays game. Mauer grounded out twice and Rodney gave up a run in the fourth inning on a groundout. It was vintage Rodney, who went to a full count against his first batter and reminded observers of past pitching dramas.

• Catcher Jason Castro was scheduled to play five innings but stayed out for the sixth so he could work with reliever Zach Duke. “He wanted to do it,” Shelton said. “That’s a guy who is a pro.”

• Twins minor leaguers report to camp Tuesday, but a majority of them have been in town for several days, working out and staying at the Twins dormitories. Only a handful of minor leaguers are due in on reporting day. Shortstop prospects Wander Javier and Royce Lewis recently took grounders on one of the back fields and impressed scouts in attendance.

On deck

Molitor spent the night on the East Coast and will be joined by a new batch of players to head to Jupiter to take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Lefthander Adalberto Mejia will start for the Twins while righthander Adam Wainwright will start for the Cardinals. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

La VELLE E. NEAL III