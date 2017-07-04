Gallery: Los Angeles Angels first baseman Luis Valbuena (18) looked to tag out Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) on the check at first in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) was congratulated by Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor (4) after scoring in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) went down after he was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) went down after he was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) went down after he was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza (16) made the throw to first after fielding the ball to get out Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) in the second inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar (0) celebrated after he scored past Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) in the second inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar (0) celebrated with Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) after he scored past Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) in the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) looked to tag out Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar (0) at first base on a throw from Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) in the second inning.

Gallery: The Minnesota Twins mascot TC Bear took to the field dressed as Uncle Sam prior to the first inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Nick Franklin (13) jumped to try and get the out as Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) stole second base with Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) batting in the fourth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) checks Los Angeles Angels left fielder Ben Revere (25) at first in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins right fielder Robbie Grossman (36) hit a foul ball before a connecting for a double in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) stole second base as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) waited for the throw in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrated with Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) after scoring in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Nick Franklin (13) threw the ball to second as Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) raced down the baseline in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) was tagged out by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) at second in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) smiled after getting an out in the fifth inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrated with Minnesota Twins third base coach Gene Glynn (13) as he rounded third base to score after hitting a home run in the sixth inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Nick Franklin (13) collided with Minnesota Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza (16) at second after he threw to first to get the out in the ninth inning.

Gallery: Los Angeles Angels left fielder Ben Revere (25) raced back to first as Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) checked him with a throw from the mound in the ninth inning.

Righthander Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning for the first time all season as the Twins held off the Angels 5-4 at Target Field.

Byron Buxton homered and Ehire Adrianza added two sacrifice flies as the Twins knocked Angels righthander JC Ramirez out of the game in the sixth inning. The Twins moved to 5-1 against the Angels this season and 12-10 overall against the AL West division. Ervin Santana takes the mound tomorrow as the Twins go for a sweep of the three game series.

But it was Gibson’s work that kept the Twins cool on a warm Independence Day at Target Field.

The club has stayed above .500 because of the pitching punch of Santana and Jose Berrios. Adalberto Mejia went seven innings on Monday, and Gibson took the mound for the seventh looking to do the same.

Gibson fell just short, getting two outs before walking former Twin Ben Revere. That brought manager Paul Molitor out of the dugout to make a pitching change.

If Molitor had allowed Gibson to get one more out, it would have just the fourth time all season the Twins have had consecutive starts of at least seven innings. If Mejia and Gibson can keep it up, it will take considerable pressure off of a bullpen that has been worked hard during the first half of the season.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) delivered a pitch in the first inning.

Or the Twins can petition to move to the West, where they can play the Angels more often.

After Los Angeles opened the scoring in the second on a RBI double by Luis Valbuena, Adrianza drove in Eduardo Escobar with the first of his sacrifice flies to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

While Gibson was being economical with his pitches - he needed just 33 to get through the third, four and fifth innings, the Twins gave him a 3-1 lead in the fifth behind RBI singles from Robbie Grossman and Joe Mauer. Grossman batted in the leadoff spot on Tuesday as Brian Dozier rests a sore back.

Kole Calhoun homered in the sixth to get the Angels within 3-2, but another Adrianza sacrifice fly, followed by a solo home run by Buxton gave the Twins a 5-2 lead.

Buxton, in the midst of changes to his approach, needed the positive reinforcement. It was his first home run since June 14. He ended up 3-for-4 on the day, raising his batting average to .204.

Taylor Rogers replaced Gibson to get the final out of the seventh. He was almost through the eighth, but a fat 3-2 pitch to Albert Pujols became the 603rd home run of the future Hall of Famer’s career. The blast landed in the bullpens on left center.

Andrelton Simmons scored in the ninth on Adrianza’s throwing error, but closer Brandon Kintzler to hit into a double play to end the game. Kintzler now has 22 saves.