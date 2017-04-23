A homestand that opened with the Twins in first place and riding the tide of optimism borne of a 6-3 start ended Sunday with a whimper reminiscent of their 2016 crash.

Kyle Gibson surrendered eight runs in his shortest start in two years, and Minnesota lost for the seventh time on its nine-game homestand, 13-4 to the Tigers.

Gibson’s terrible outing extended his rough start to the season — his ERA is now exactly 9.00 in four starts, having given up 17 earned runs in 17 total innings — and echoed the sharp decline over the past week of the rest of the pitching staff. The Twins had allowed an MLB-best 31 runs over their first 17 games, but the pitching staff was abused for 40 runs over their last five games.

Gibson gave up eight hits and two walks and recorded only eight outs, falling to 0-3 for the season. He escaped the first inning despite giving up two hits when Danny Santana ended the inning by throwing out Ian Kinsler at the plate. But Santana opened the second inning by dropping Justin Upton’s fly ball near the foul line, a two-run error that cost the Twins a run when Alex Avila followed with a two-run homer into the right-field seats.

The third inning was worse; Victor Martinez singled in a run, and after a walk to Upton loaded the bases, Jim Adduci doubled home run runs and John Hicks, a former Twins minor leaguer claimed off waivers by the Tigers exactly one year ago to the day, singled home two more.

The Tigers added three more against Michael Tonkin, but again, poor defense was partly responsible. With two on and two outs, Tonkin struck out Nick Castellanos, but the ball bounced out of catcher Jason Castro’s glove, and Castellanos reached first base. Worse, Castro’s throw to first after the passed ball sailed into right field, allowing a run to score and extending the inning. Martinez followed with a two-run double, his first extra-base hit of the season (in his 68th plate appearance).

Detroit 13, Twins 4 Monday: 7:05 p.m. at Texas (FSN)

Detroit, which has won four of six games against the Twins this season, added three more in the ninth when Ryan Pressly surrendered a three-run homer to Hicks. Catcher Chris Gimenez was called upon to record the final out, the first position player to pitch since Eduardo Escobar last August.

The Twins managed only four runs, three of them coming after the Tigers had opened a six-run lead. Miguel Sano singled home a run, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit their second home runs of the season.