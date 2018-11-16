New Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will add Tony Diaz as his third-base coach and Tommy Watkins as first base coach.

Diaz, 41, has been a first base coach with the Colorado Rockies for the past two seasons after 17 years as a supervisor or coach in the Colorado organization.

Watkins, 38, managed in the Twins system the past two seasons. He was with Class AA Chattanooga in 2017 and Class A Fort Myers in 2018.

Diaz was a rookie league manager for six seasons for the Rockies, and also has coaching experience in the Dominican Winter League. He was drafted as a shortstop by the Angels in 1995 out of Gulf Coast Community College, but a shoulder injury derailed his professional career.

According to the Rockies website, Diaz wrote a manual called "Practical English for Latin Players." He'll give Baldelli another bilingual coach, joining assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez.

Watkins was a hitting coach in the Twins system for seven seasons after playing 12 seasons for the organization. He appeared in nine games for the Twins in 2007.

The Twins announced their coaching staff on Friday, adding previously reported pitching coach Wes Johnson, 41, and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, 32. Holdovers are James Rowson (hitting), Hernandez and bench coach Derek Shelton.

The team said one more coach would be named.