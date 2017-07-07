The news kept coming Friday at Target Field.

Twins closer Brandon Kintzler made the American League All-Star team. Joe Mauer landed on the 10-day disabled list because of a back injury.

When the Twins announced they had signed 44-year-old righthander Bartolo Colon, it was plain to see how badly they needed starting pitching help.

Felix Jorge had returned from Class AA Chattanooga and put the Twins in a six-run hole by the third inning.

While fans were digesting the Colon news — most of them responding positively on Twitter — the Twins were busy mounting a comeback.

Felix Jorge’s second major league start didn’t go nearly as well as his first, but the Twins took him off the hook Friday night.

They scored two runs in the fourth inning and added five in the fifth to take the lead and won 9-6.

Kenny Vargas smashed a two-run double off the left-center field wall, tying the score, and Chris Gimenez put the Twins in the lead with an RBI single.

Meanwhile, there were indications there would be more news after the game, with Jorge likely headed back to Chattanooga, as the Twins planned to promote hot-hitting prospect Zack Granite from Class AAA Rochester.

Granite, a center fielder, is batting .360 with a .412 on-base percentage.

Jorge won his major league debut Saturday at Kansas City, showing poise as he allowed three runs in five innings, after a rare jump straight from Class AA.

But this time, the Dominican Republic native lasted just 2⅔ innings, giving six runs on seven hits.

Jorge’s first five pitches were fastballs, all for strikes. Seth Smith and Manny Machado drilled two of them for home runs.

It marked the first time the Twins surrendered back-to-back homers to start a game since May 22, 2016, when Toronto’s Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson went deep off Phil Hughes.

Jorge got in a fastball groove, and the Orioles were ready to pounce. Smith’s drive to center came on an 0-2 pitch, and Machado’s opposite-field shot came with the count 0-1.

Machado got Jorge again in the third inning, when he smashed a three-run homer to left-center. That time, Jorge started the three-time All-Star with a fastball for a ball, and tried coming back with a changeup, but Machado was ready.

Four batters later, Twins manager Paul Molitor had seen enough. Rookie Trevor Hildenberger made the comeback possible, holding the Orioles scoreless for 2⅓ innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

Ryan Pressly escaped a big jam in the sixth, as the Orioles had runners on second and third with one out. Pressly struck out Ruben Tejada and got Smith to ground out, ending that threat.

The Twins’ comeback started with two infield singles off Orioles starter Kevin Gausman — by Miguel Sano and Max Kepler. Still down 6-0, Vargas lined a single to right field, loading the bases. Eddie Rosario hit an RBI single to center, and Gimenez was hit by a pitch, trimming the lead to 6-2.

Gausman limited the damage, striking out Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton with the bases to end that inning.

But the Twins came out smoking again in the fifth. Brian Dozier tripled down the right-field line, and Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI double. Sano reached on an error, as the throw from the third baseman Machado hit the slugger right in the helmet.

Kepler hit an RBI single, setting the stage for Vargas’ tying hit.

The Twins then added two runs in the eighth off Orioles star Zach Britton, both coming with two out. Buxton drove in Polanco with a single up the middle, and he scored from first on Dozier’s single, helped when Baltimore threw to the wrong base.