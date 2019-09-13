Three-game series at Progressive Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.60) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (3-3, 1.93)

Saturday 6:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (11-2, 2.72)

Sunday 12:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.63) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (14-7, 3.17)

Twins update

The Twins (89-57) are 7-9 against the Indians and have lost five of the past seven games between the teams, all at Target Field. The Twins have not won consecutive games against Cleveland since July 12-13. Those games were at Progressive Field, where the Twins are 3-3. … OF Eddie Rosario is only 6-for-52 (.115) with two home runs vs. the Indians in 2019; he was a .344 hitter against them coming into the season, and his 17 home runs against them are his most against any opponent. … Odorizzi held Cleveland to two runs over 5⅓ innings on Saturday but did not get the decision in a 5-3 victory. But he is 7-2 with a 2.84 ERA against the AL Central this season. … These will be the Twins’ final regular-season games against a team with a winning record. After this series, they return for their final homestand, three games vs. the White Sox and four vs. the Royals.

Indians update

Cleveland (86-61), trailing by 3½ games in the division, will be without All-Star closer Brad Hand, the Chaska High School product who is being rested after posting a 5.68 ERA during the second half. Look for Nick Wittgren and Adam Cimber to handle ninth-inning duties. … In two starts against the Twins, Civale has a 1.64 ERA. … The Twins have hit 21 homers against the Indians this season, including four off Bieber. … RF Yasiel Puig has been a pain in the Twins’ side since coming over in a trade with the Reds, batting .387 in five games against them. But he is hitting only .207 with no homers and six RBI over his past 22 games. … SS Francisco Lindor has joined Albert Belle, Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez as Indians who have hit 30 homers in three consecutive seasons. … The Indians are calling up minor league reliever James Karinchak, who has 74 strikeouts in 30⅓ innings.

La Velle E. Neal III