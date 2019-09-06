All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.11)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Aaron Civale (3-3, 1.94) vs. RHP Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.61)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.71) vs. TBA

INDIANS update

Cleveland has lost five of seven and is one game out of the final American League wild-card spot. … Its pitching staff is fourth in MLB in ERA (3.72) and WHIP (1.22). … 3B Jose Ramirez (hand) and OF Tyler Naquin (knee) are out. … Civale has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his seven major league starts. … Clevinger, the American League pitcher of the month for August, started September by two-hitting the White Sox through seven innings Tuesday. … Carlos Carrasco has returned to the team after a leukemia diagnosis earlier this season and is pitching in relief. … Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who broke an arm May 1, was shut down from his rehab assignment because of an oblique injury.

Twins update

The Twins have 22 games remaining, 10 against teams with winning records. … They are 6-7 vs. Cleveland this season. … They have set the major league home run record and are on pace to set the single-season record for slugging percentage (.501). … Pineda, on a five-game win streak (in six starts), is 8-2 in road games but only 3-3 at home. His only game vs. Cleveland this season was a no-decision in a 9-3 victory on March 31. … In three starts vs. Cleveland this season, Odorizzi is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings. … DH Nelson Cruz (.638) trails only Mike Trout (.641) in slugging percentage in the American League. … Since Aug. 16, the Twins bullpen has a 2.15 ERA.

Chris Miller