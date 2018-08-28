Three-game series at Progressive Field

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (7-10, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.55)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kohl Stewart (0-1, 6.94) vs. RHP Adam Plutko (4-4, 5.09)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m. • Facebook Watch, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-8, 4.38) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (9-7, 3.30)

Twins update

They are 22-40 on the road, and this is the start of a nine-game road trip that follows with series at Texas and Houston. They are 8-8 vs. the Indians but have lost five of seven meetings since the All-Star break. This is the final series between the teams this season. … 1B Joe Mauer is one run shy of 1,000 for his career. He is third in Twins history behind Kirby Puckett (1,071) and Harmon Killebrew (1,047). There are 14 active major leaguers with 1,000 runs. … LF Eddie Rosario is on pace for 187 hits. The last Twin with 200 hits in a season was Paul Molitor (225 in 1996).

Jose Ramirez is third in the AL with 37 homers.

Indians update

Cleveland (74-56), the only AL Central team with a winning record, is running away with the division title, leading the second-place Twins by 13 games. The Indians are 30-12 vs. the other three teams in the division. … Switch-hitting 3B Jose Ramirez is third in the AL with 37 home runs and 91 RBI and second with 86 walks and 28 stolen bases. … SS Francisco Lindor leads the AL with 106 runs. … The Twins will miss RHP Corey Kluber and the injured Trevor Bauer, but they will face Carrasco for the sixth time in 2018. He is 1-3 with a 4.56 ERA against them .… CF Greg Allen has hits in 17 his past 19 games and leads MLB rookies with 13 steals. … C Yan Gomes has the highest average among AL catchers in August (.365).

Chris Miller