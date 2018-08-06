FOUR-GAME SERIES AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD

Monday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (5-8, 3.47) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (10-6, 2.34)

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

LHP Adalberto Mejía (1-0, 2.60) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-5, 3.66)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-7, 4.60) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.48)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.51) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (14-6, 2.63)

Twins update

This is the first of two trips they will make to Cleveland in August, wrapping up the season series. They are 7-5 against the Indians, having gone 4-3 in Minneapolis, 1-1 in San Juan and 2-1 in Cleveland. … They are 19-34 on the road and have lost 15 of their past 20. … RHP Matt Magill is expected to rejoin the team in Cleveland following the birth of a son Saturday. The Twins will make a roster move to make room once he arrives. … Logan Morrison has only one home run but has eight doubles in 18 games in Cleveland.

INDIANS update

They are only 9-6 since the All-Star break but still own a nine-game lead in their quest for a third consecutive AL Central title. … Chaska native Brad Hand has pitched seven innings since being acquired from San Diego and has allowed only one run. He has two saves in two opportunities. … LHP Andrew Miller pitched Friday for the first time since May 25, having recovered from a right knee injury.

Phil Miller