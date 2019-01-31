Chase De Jong, a 25-year-old righthander who posted a 3.57 ERA in four starts for the Twins last season, was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

The move was made in order to add a lefthander to the Twins starting rotation in 2019. Martin Perez, a fixture in the Texas Rangers rotation since arriving in the majors in 2012, on Wednesday signed a contract worth a minimum of $4 million he agreed to earlier this month.

The Associated Press reported Perez will receive $3.5 million this year, and the team has a $7.5 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout. The option price can increase to $8.5 million based on innings pitched in 2019. He also could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses this season.

Perez, who will turn 28 during the season's second week, owns a 4.67 ERA in 141 career games with Texas. He became a free agent when the Rangers, off a career-worst 6.22 ERA in 2018, declined to exercise a $7.5 million option for 2019. Perez, who suffered a broken elbow in his non-pitching arm in December 2017, missed 10 weeks early in the 2018 season and made only two starts in September.

A native of Venezuela, Perez agreed to a contract last week and attended TwinsFest last weekend while in Minneapolis to undergo a physical exam.

De Jong was acquired in a trade-deadline deal that sent reliever Zach Duke to Seattle in July. He made a promising Minnesota debut, holding the Royals to one hit over four shutout innings on Sept. 9, and he finished the season with 13 strikeouts in 17⅔ innings for the Twins. The Twins have seven days to trade, re-sign or release him.

Sano sits out

Miguel Sano's hometown team in the Dominican Republic will compete in the relocated Caribbean Series next week, but the Twins' slugger will not be with them.

Sano, who joined Estrellas Orientales for the Dominican Winter League playoffs on Jan. 8 and served as the team's designated hitter for a dozen games, has been removed from the team's roster for the championship tournament, according to the team's website. Sano is being dropped, the website said, because "he does not have permission" from the Twins. But Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, said Wednesday that "we do not have jurisdiction over whether or not he plays."

Sano reportedly will instead head to the Twins' camp in Fort Myers, Fla., to continue his training for the 2019 season.

Estrellas will also be without shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Jose Siri, top prospects of the Padres and Reds, according to the team's site, which cited objections from their major league teams in those cases, too.

The Twins' first workout under new manager Rocco Baldelli is scheduled for Feb. 14 for pitchers and catchers, with position players not required in camp until Feb 17. But Sano, coming off an injury-marred season in which he batted just .199 in 71 games, had planned to report early to begin working with the Twins' new coaching staff.

Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, meanwhile, is listed on the roster of the Lara Cardenales, which will represent Venezuela in next week's series. Astudillo batted .315 for Caribes de Anzoategui during the winter league regular season, but was added to Lara's roster for the league's championship series, and went 8-for-19 (.421) to help his new team advance.

The Caribbean Series, which pits the champions of winter leagues in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba and Puerto Rico, was scheduled to begin Saturday in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. But after street protests over Venezuela's political crisis turned violent, the Caribbean Federation decided to relocate the series to Panama City, where games will be held at Rod Carew Stadium beginning next Monday. A Panamanian team was also added to the weeklong series.

Sano played 12 playoff games for Estrellas, which won the Dominican League championship for the first time since 1968. The Twins' third baseman batted .222 (10 for 45) with one home run, two doubles, five RBI, four walks and 12 strikeouts.