Jason Castro, who was removed from Wednesday night’s Twins-White Sox game after the fifth inning, has been placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

The Twins recalled outfielder Zack Granite from Class AAA Rochester.

Granite, 24, hit .340 with five home runs and 30 RBI in 76 games for the Red Wings. He played in 19 games for the Twins earlier this summer and hit .250 with two doubles and seven RBI.

The Twins have two other catchers, Chris Gimenez and Mitch Garver, on their roster.

Castro has seven home runs, 36 RBI and a .229 batting average and has started 86 of the Twins’ 126 games.

Castro took a ball off his mask during Alan Hanson’s third-inning at-bat Wednesday, noticeably flinched at a much harder shot to the head by Jose Abreu in the fourth and received a glancing blow from an Avisail Garcia foul ball in the fifth. Whether it was one of those shots in particular or the cumulative effect of all three, the effect became clear as the game went on.

“Right after taking a pretty direct shot he was OK,” manager Paul Molitor said after the game. “As he had to start shifting his eyes around the field for different things, the dizziness and some of the symptoms that concern you increased.”