BOSTON — The Minnesota Twins have recalled third baseman Miguel Sano and left-hander Gabriel Moya from Triple-A Rochester, adjusting after trades that sent away infielder Eduardo Escobar and right-hander Ryan Pressly.

Sano has been in the minor leagues for more than six weeks. He was sent down to work on his conditioning. After missing a month because of a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Sano struggled at the plate upon his return. For the Twins this year, he's batting .203 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 37 games.

Escobar moved to third base in Sano's absence and was one of the team's most productive players. He was dealt to Arizona on Friday, when Pressly was also traded to Houston.

This is Moya's third stint with Minnesota this season.