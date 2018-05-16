MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota catcher Jason Castro will miss the rest of the season following surgery to remove the meniscus in his right knee.

Castro tore his meniscus, was operated on Tuesday by Dr. Richard Steadman and had been expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Minnesota said Wednesday that Steadman found damage to be more extensive than an MRI indicated. As a result, Steadman performed a meniscectomy to remove the cartilage.

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says Castro's rehabilitation will take five-to-six months, putting the 30-year-old on track to be ready for spring training.

Castro has been on the disabled list since May 5. He hit .143 with three RBIs in 19 games and tried to play through knee pain for several weeks.