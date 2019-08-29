CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins broke a major league record for most home runs on the road, getting back-to-back homers in the third inning for 140.
Jake Cave led off the third with a solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease to give AL Central leaders the record. That surpassed the 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
C.J. Cron followed with a drive to center to give Minnesota 140 longballs on the road.
The Twins have a major league leading 260 home runs overall this season.
