Three-game series at Target Field

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.01 ERA) vs. RHP Rick Porcello (4-6, 4.69)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.04) vs. LHP David Price (4-2, 3.52)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.70) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-4, 4.67)

Twins update

The Twins (47-23) are 23-11 at home and 4-2 on their nine-game home-stand. They are 9-5 in June and have yet to lose three games in a row. In fact, they have no worse than a 3-3 record in any six-game stretch of the season. … They are 12-15 all-time at Target Field vs. the Red Sox but won two of three here last year. Still, they have won the season series against Boston only once since 2006. … Gibson is 2-3 in six career starts against Boston, but with a 2.68 ERA. … The Twins lead the AL in batting average (.275), runs (417), doubles (152), home runs (137), slugging percentage (.515) and getting hit by pitches (38). They are last in the AL in stolen bases (18). … CF Byron Buxton has missed two games because of a bruised right wrist but is expected to return during this series. … LHP Taylor Rogers has converted all four of his save opportunities in June and is 8-for-10 overall. RHP Blake Parker has nine saves in 10 chances but has surrendered home runs in three of his six June appearances.

Red Sox update

After a 6-13 start, the 2018 champions recovered to move within 5½ games of the lead in the AL East. They arrive on a five-game winning streak, putting them at 39-34, a season-best five games over .500, after a sweep at Baltimore. The Red Sox are 23-17 on the road and have won seven consecutive road games. … Porcello (2016) and Price (2012) are both former AL Cy Young Award winners. Porcello is making his 32nd career start vs. the Twins, more than any active pitcher except CC Sabathia (39) and Justin Verlander (38). Porcello’s seven victories in Target Field tie him with Verlander for most by a visitor in the stadium’s history. … Boston is third in the AL with 394 runs. … Closer Craig Kimbrel was allowed to leave via free agency; this year, Ryan Brasier has six saves in nine opportunities, and Matt Barnes has four saves in eight opportunities. … They are without RHPs Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) and Heath Hembree (elbow), and 1Bs Mitch Moreland (quad) and Steve Pearce (back).

PHIL MILLER