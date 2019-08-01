– Harold Ramirez led off the bottom of the 12th with a home run Thursday, lifted the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Twins.

Ramirez lined a Cody Stashak pitch into the left field seats, capping a Miami rally from a three-run deficit and salvaging the finale of a three-game series.

The Twins took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but the Marlins scored three before there was an out to tie it off new reliever Sam Dyson.

Dyson, traded from the Giants on Wednesday, walked Curtis Granderson and gave up a single to Martin Prado before Jon Berti doubled in a run. Brian Anderson walked, and Dyson was replaced by Taylor Rogers. After Walker singled home a run, Rogers struck out the side to force extra innings.

Dyson flew in from Philadelphia, where the Giants were playing the Phillies, on Thursday morning and got to Marlins Park during the game.

Max Kepler led off the game with his 30th home run for the Twins. Ramirez tied it with an RBI triple off Michael Pineda in the second, but the Twins got a two-run double from Byron Buxton in the fourth and a sacrifice fly from Eddie Rosario an inning later.

Kepler had a 14-pitch at-bat against Jeff Brigham in the 12th that ended when Kepler flew out to deep right.

Pineda gave up seven hits in six innings.

The Twins lead over Cleveland dropped to 2 1/2 games, pending the outcome of tonight's game between Cleveland and Houston, which leads the AL West.